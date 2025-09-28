Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.