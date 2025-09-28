Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

Medtronic stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

