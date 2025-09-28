LVW Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

