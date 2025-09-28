Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.