City Holding Co. Sells 131 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $485.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average is $373.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

