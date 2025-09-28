City Holding Co. Has $3.90 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

City Holding Co. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

