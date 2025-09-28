Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

