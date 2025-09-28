WD Rutherford LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5%

AZO stock opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,980.10 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,079.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,819.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

