Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

