Financial Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Financial Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,190,000 after purchasing an additional 992,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

