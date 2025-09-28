Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.90.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

