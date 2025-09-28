Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

