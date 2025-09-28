Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Decreased by Michels Family Financial LLC

Michels Family Financial LLC lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

