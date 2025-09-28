Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

