James Hambro & Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

James Hambro & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $96,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.