Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,095 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $120,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

BMY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

