State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

