Coastline Trust Co Sells 25,884 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $844,137,000. Amundi raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.