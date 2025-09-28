Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

