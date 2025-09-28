Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

