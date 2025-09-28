Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,357 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.