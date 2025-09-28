Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

