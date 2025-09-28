Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.