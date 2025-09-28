LVW Advisors LLC Buys 461 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

