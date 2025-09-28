San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,373,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its stake in Strategy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 6,992.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Strategy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $157.02 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,783.54. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.