Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $464.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.