Stone Summit Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $418.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $432.50.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

