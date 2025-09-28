Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $129.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

