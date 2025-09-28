City Holding Co. Buys 5,133 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.30.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

