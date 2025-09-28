Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.54. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.