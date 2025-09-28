Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 99.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.