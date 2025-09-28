Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 278 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

