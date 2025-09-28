Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.77 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.27, for a total transaction of $16,221,736.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,521,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,399,740,762.28. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,595,472 shares of company stock worth $625,997,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

