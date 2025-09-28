Signaturefd LLC Buys 239 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day moving average is $303.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

