Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.50 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.14.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

