RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.6% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

