Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $151,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.7% in the second quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 16,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.