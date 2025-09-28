Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

