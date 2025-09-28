Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ET opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

