Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

