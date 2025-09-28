TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 53.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $11,148,356.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,645.32. The trade was a 57.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469,296 shares of company stock worth $553,371,035. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

