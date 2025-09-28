Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

