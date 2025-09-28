KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,383 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

