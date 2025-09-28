TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $133.62 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

