San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

