Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

