San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTI stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
