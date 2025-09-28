San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

