Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

