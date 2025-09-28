Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

