Mustard Seed Financial LLC Lowers Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Strategy by 6,992.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $309.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $157.02 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total value of $3,557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,783.54. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

